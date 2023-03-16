Prince Albert Ski League soars at Flatland Freestyle Club Competition

The Prince Albert Ski League had a successful weekend at the Flatland Freestyle Club Competition on Table Mountain from March 10-12.

Prince Albert athletes brought 17 medals home from the competition, including six gold. Prince Albert Ski League president Amanda Hounjet said it was an impressive haul.

“Our athletes really shone this weekend,” Hounjet said in a press release. “They worked on their ski skills and put them to the test in a challenging competition.”

The Prince Albert Ski League sent 10 athletes to the three-day competition. Clubs from North Battleford and Saskatoon also attended, with 49 skiers in total taking part.

The competition began on Friday, with a training day, followed by the Mogul competition on Saturday and the Slopestyle competition on Sunday. Hounjet said the Prince Albert athletes showed off their skills and determination, putting in impressive performances over the weekend.

“We’re incredibly proud of their achievements and can’t wait to see what they accomplish next,” she said.

The Flatland Freestyle Club Competition is the final competition of the season for the Ski League. The group will host their wind-up event on Friday, March 24 at Little Red. That event will feature a skills competition and a hot dog roast.