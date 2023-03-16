No foul play suspected in 23-year-old woman’s death

Prince Albert police continue to investigate the death of a 23-year-old woman found dead late Tuesday morning, but foul play is not suspected.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service conducted an autopsy on Wednesday. The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) issued an update Wednesday evening confirming that the investigation will continue, and more details will be released as they become available.

The woman was found dead in a residence in the 1000 Block of Third Street East. Police officers were called to the scene at around 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday for a request to assist Parkland Ambulance.