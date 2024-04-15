Prince Albert RCMP investigating gunshot fired in Northside Wednesday night

Prince Albert RCMP officers are searching for the driver of a Dodge Ram wanted in connection with an altercation that occurred Wednesday night in Northside.

The RCMP were called to the scene at around 10 p.m. following reports of a gunshot. Investigators say an altercation occurred between the occupants of the truck and another vehicle in front of a Northside business.

Following the interaction, the second vehicle drove away, but police say the driver of the truck began chasing and shooting at the second vehicle on Hwy No. 2. The truck later turned onto a grid road south of Johnson Hill Road towards Sturgeon Lake First Nation. No injuries were reported.

Police have described the truck as a dark coloured Dodge Ram with grey wheel flares, original rims, and no sidestep running boards. Prince Albert RCMP continue to investigate.

Anyone who has witnessed suspicious activity in the Northside area or who captured surveillance footage the evening of April 10 is asked to contact RCMP.