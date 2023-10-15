Prince Albert Police seeking information on two missing youth

The Prince Albert Police Service is asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Silver Morin and 13-year-old Odessa Sinclair.

Silver Morin was last seen wearing a Black windbreaker, Black/Grey leopard print joggers, Black velvet sweater, and Black boots. She is described as 5’01” tall and weighs approximately 118 pounds with Brown eyes and short Black hair.

Odessa Sinclair was last seen wearing a Black crop top with a White plaid shirt over top, Black joggers, and Blue slip-on shoes. She is described as 5’1” tall 150 pounds and has Brown eyes, with Orangey-Blond chin length hair.

The date and location they were last seen is not known.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either Silver Morin or Odessa Sinclair is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222