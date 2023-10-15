Studio 1010 artists show works at Hicks reception

The Studio 1010 Art Group is hosting their annual Fall Art Show and Sale at the John V. Hicks Gallery in the Prince Albert Arts Centre this month and hosted a reception on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The 1010 art group is a group of local artists who meet every Monday afternoon to work on their individual art projects. There are no oil or water-based oils and there is no instructor. They are named after the address of the Arts Centre and have been around for over a decade in the city.

Studio 1010 has been painting each Monday in the space across the hall from the Hicks Gallery for 15 years.

Randi Lalonde and Al McNeice have both recently joined the group.

“I’ve been with this group since about this time last year,” McNeice said.

“And I just joined this year, two months ago,” Lalonde said.

Both Lalonde and McNeice have enjoyed the experience of being part of the group.

“It is great, the people are really friendly and welcoming and it’s just a nice atmosphere,” Lalonde said.

“It’s nice to get together with like-minded people,” McNeice said.

McNeice works in pen and ink because of the ease of work. Lalonde works in other formats.

“For me, the work I do here is probably acrylics because it’s easy to transport, dries quickly and that kind of thing, but I do a little bit of watercolour too,” she sad.

This was both Lalonde and McNeice’s first show at the Hicks and they were pleased to be in the space.

“It’s wonderful, the Hicks is a beautiful gallery. I’ve been here many times to visit and just to see what is here. It’s just a beautiful space, I love it,” Lalonde said.

“It’s nice to have a place for the community to show their stuff,” McNeice said.

According to longtime member Judie Relitz, they have about 14 members, which is down slightly from before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re getting up there and we can always use more. It’s very casual. People just come and they bring their art supplies, paper, paint, pencils, whatever their brushes and set up a table and paint And there’s no instruction,” Relitz said.

She explained that if There is also someone there to encourage and share what they know.

”So it’s good in that way and then we have a show again in the fall at the Library,” Relitz said.

“There is a charge that is $80 for the year and that covers our rent. So if the city decides to raise the rent for the Art centre, we have to increase our money, but that’s where it all goes,” she explained.

She explained that the 14 members cover the rent and they also have some other social events.

“In December, we have a Christmas lunch together and that’s always good, always nice to socialize together,” Relitz said

If you are interested in joining Studio 1010 contact Relitz at j.frelitz@sasktel.net for further information. They meet on Monday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and you can set up a table and join.

Studio 1010 does this show at their home base and also hosts a show at the Library in April. The Studio 1010 show runs at the Hicks Gallery until Oct. 23.