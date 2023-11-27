Prince Albert police seeking information on stolen trailer, skid-steer

The Prince Albert Police Service is looking for information on a stolen trailer and skid-steer.

At about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, police say a 2006 flat deck trailer with the Saskatchewan license plate 180 KFB was stolen in the Hadley Road area.

The trailer contained a 2012 New Holland skid-steer with a flat blade bucket. The skid-steer was recently re-painted, according to police.

Officers are looking for a new Black Dodge Ram with a chrome bumper, chrome running boards and a missing hub cap on the driver’s side wheel.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Prince Albert police or Crime Stoppers.