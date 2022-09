On Wednesday, the Prince Albert Police asked for the public’s help to locate a missing male youth.

Leo Daniels is 14 years-old and was last seen September 15 at a residence in the 700 Block of 28th Street East.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and pants, black shoes and riding a lime green scooter.

Daniels is described as having short, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222.