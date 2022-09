Ahead of a change in the minimum wage in Saskatchewan the province reminded employers and workers in Saskatchewan that the province’s minimum wage will be $13 an hour effective October 1.

In May of this year the province announced the increase, which marked a departure from the indexation formula that had been used to calculate changes. At the same time, it was announced the minimum would increase to $14 on October 1, 2023, and $15 on October 1, 2024.

The minimum wage has