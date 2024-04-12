Prince Albert police searching for robbery suspects who pulled door off business with truck and chain

Prince Albert Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a business in the 500 block of 10th Street Northwest by pulling the doors open with a truck and a chain.

Officers were called to the scene just after 4 a.m. on Friday, April 12 following reports of a Break and Enter. Upon arrival, officers discovered the damaged front door, and that items had been taken from the business.

Video surveillance cameras showed two suspects, one armed with a firearm, using a Dodge Ram truck to pull the doors open. Police say the rear driver-side truck window was covered in plastic.

Residents are asked to avoid approaching the vehicle or its occupants as they are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 306-953-4222. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.