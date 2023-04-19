Prince Albert Police search for missing teen girl

The Prince Albert Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance locating 14-year-old Mickayla Custer, who has been missing since March 30.

The youth is believed to be in Prince Albert and according to police, several locations have been checked but Custer has not yet been located.

Mickayla Custer was last seen in the 700 Block of 28th Street East around 7 p.m. the evening of March 30. She was reported as wearing a black bunnyhug and gray sweatpants on the day she went missing.

Custer is described as having brown, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She is 5’4” tall and 140 pounds and wears glasses.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mickayla Custer is asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222.