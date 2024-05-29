Prince Albert police put out new request for information about 2022 murder

After two years, Prince Albert police are still searching for clues that could lead to a conviction in the murder of 32-year-old Lawrence Lavallee.

Tuesday marked the second anniversary of Lavallee’s death, and Prince Albert police put out another request for information.

Lavallee succumb to his injuries after being shot in the 1000 Block of Eighth Street East on May 28, 2022. Officers were called to the scene just after 5:30 a.m. where they discovered Lavallee suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to Victoria Hospital by Parkland Ambulance paramedics where he later died.

The Prince Albert Police Service Criminal Investigations Division continues to investigate. Anyone with information about who is responsible for the shooting is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.