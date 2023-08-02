Prince Albert police put out call for info in historical June Johnson case

Prince Albert police are still searching for June Johnson.

Johnson went missing 44 years ago, on Aug. 3, 1979. The police service is renewing its calls for information with the anniversary of her disappearance on Thursday.

She was last seen when a family friend drove her to the former Marlboro Hotel in Prince Albert.

“We aren’t getting any younger, we would really like to have closure. We hope anyone with information will come forward,” reads a statement from Johnson’s family.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s disappearance is asked to call Prince Albert police or Crime Stoppers.