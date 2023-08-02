RCMP charge two people for assault, forcible confinement in Meadow Lake

Two people are charged in relation to an assault and forcible confinement incident in Meadow Lake.

On Jul. 27, police responded to the Meadow Lake hospital for a report of a man with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators determined that he escaped from a home with injuries from an assault and unlawful confinement.

RCMP went to the home and arrested two people, both who know the victim.

Crystal Gower, 31, is facing charges of assault with a weapon and forcible confinement.

Sheldon Derocher, 44, is charged with assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and failing to comply with undertaking.

Police continue to investigate.