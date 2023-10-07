Prince Albert Police investigating city’s fourth homicide

Prince Albert Police are investigating the city’s fourth homicide of the year after an incident placed road restrictions on the 300 Block of 13th Street East on Friday evening.

According to a release on Oct. 6, at 5:15 p.m., the Prince Albert Police Service responded to a weapons complaint at a residence in the 300 Block of 13th Street East. On arrival, police located a 27-year-old female suffering from serious injuries.

The female was transported to Victoria Hospital by Parkland Ambulance where she later succumbed to her injuries. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 10.

A second victim was driven to the hospital by an acquaintance.

A 31-year-old female was identified at the hospital to also have serious injuries stemming from the same incident. The 31-year-old remains in the hospital in stable condition.

Prince Albert Police Criminal Investigation Division, Crime Reduction Team, and Forensic Identification Section continue to investigate.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Road restrictions in the 300 Block of 13th Street E have been lifted.

If you have any information, heard or observed anything suspicious in the 300 Block in the alley between 13th Street and 12th Street East, between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, contact Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=248