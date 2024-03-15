Prince Albert Police identify deceased man found on March 4

The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) has identified a 54-year-old man who was found dead on March 4 at 15th Street East.

The PAPS and Parkland Ambulance responded to a report shortly after 6:30 a.m. on March 4 and were dispatched to an outdoor area in the 400 block of 15th Street East. Upon arriving, Parkland Ambulance confirmed a man to be dead at the scene.

The man’s next of kin have been notified, and the death has been determined as unsuspicious and not criminal in nature. An investigation remains ongoing.

The PAPS encourages residents to look out for each other, and ask residents who see someone in need to help the person and ensure their safety and wellbeing.

In a press release, PAPS advises people to call 911 if they spot someone in immediate danger. If not in immediate danger, they can contact the police non-emergency line, 306-953-4222, and police can either send officers or redirect the call to paramedics or an outreach organization.