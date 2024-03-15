Carlton to host Open House March 20

Carlton Comprehensive High School is giving prospective students a chance to have a look at their new school when they host an Open House on Wednesday, March 20.

The open house runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and will open with a 20-minute group presentation by the administration team in the lecture theatre.

“We will introduce our admin team and we’ll talk about what Grade 9 will look like, what our school has to offer and just talk about some different things as part of our school day (and) what a school day looks like as well,” Carlton vice-principal Rylan Michalchuk said.

There will then be five separate breakouts sessions on different parts of academic life at Carlton,

“One of them is our Global Sports Academy classroom. Doan Smith and his team will present on what their program is about what credits they offer Grade 10, 11 and 12 and then what it looks like in Grade 9,” Michalchuk explained.

As well, athletic directors will talk about what sports teams look like in the school community. The Fine Arts program will talk about what they offer in Grade 9 and their programming in Grade 10 through 12.

Carlton can appear to be an intimidating school in terms of size and Michalchuk said that breaking it down in this way lessens that.

“Break it into parts,” he explained. “They might know about our athletics programme, but they want to know more about Fine Arts, so they can pick and choose and suit whatever interest they’re in, fits their needs and go from there,” Michalchuk said.

Michalchuk said that the large overview and the breakout sessions would give the prospective students a nice understanding of Carlton.

“Another big part of our schools are our practical and applied art shops. So there’s a couple of teachers that I can present on all of our shop like our PAA we call our shop classes,” he explained.

They will also talk about what it looks like in Grade 9 and then 10, 11 and 12.

“In Grade 10,11 and 12, we’ve got everything from sewing to cooking to welding to machining to construction,” Michalchuk added.

The French Immersion program will be the other breakout session and talk about what that is like in the school.

Michalchuk explained that there will be 10 to 15 minute sessions of each scheduled throughout the evening. He said families could attend one to five of these depending on what they are interested in.

“The other option will be just to walk around and check out our school, teachers will be in their classrooms to have conversations about Grade 9 or to answer any questions that families have about our school,” he said.

He explained that staff and students will also be giving guided tours if that is a better option for people.

“Whatever they’re comfortable with. we feel like those four options just provide families with, different comfort levels to decide what type of tour they want to participate in,” Michalchuk said.

There are also some private tour options for those who are interested.

“If they can’t make it that night, they can phone the school and talk to an administrator about booking a tour outside of that time,” Michalchuk said.

