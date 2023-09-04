Prince Albert police focusing on school zone traffic enforcement

Prince Albert police are amping up traffic enforcement in school zones this week.

With students returning to the classroom on Tuesday, the police service is reminding the public to follow reduced speeds in school zones.

School zones come into effect on Sept. 1 and remain in place until June 30th next year.

The maximum speed in any of these zones from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday is 30 km/hr.

“Reduced speeds are essential in ensuring the safety of all children as they return to school,” reads a news release.

U-turns are also prohibited in school zones throughout this time period.

There are four new school zones this year on River Street East for Riverside School, Fourth Street East for Princess Margaret School, Sixth Avenue West for Ecole St. Anne School and 15th Street West for Queen Mary School.