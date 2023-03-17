Prince Albert Police charge 35-year-old with mail theft

The Prince Albert Police Service’s Proactive Policing Unit has charged a 35-year-old man in connection with an investigation into several reports of mail theft.

According to a release Wednesday Jarret Sauve from Prince Albert was arrested on March 10 outside a residence in the 300 Block of 6th Street East. Upon further investigation, police located 26 different pieces of mail belonging to various residents and businesses. The mail was addressed to several locations across the city which coincided with earlier reports of damaged mailboxes.

Sauve is charged with possession of stolen mail, possession of break-in tools, and possession of a controlled substance.

The Prince Albert Police Service continues to investigate.