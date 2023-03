Prince Albert Music Festival concludes 75th show with instrumental and band awards concert

The 75th Annual Prince Albert Music Festival wrapped up on Sunday, March 19 with the Instrumental and Band Awards presentation at Calvary United Church. The award winners are listed below:

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Tyler Bird, Mira Eckert and Brooke Anderson performed “Hunter’s Chorus” at the Prince Albert Music Festival’s Instrumental and Band Awards at the Calvary United Church on Sunday, March 19.

Band Scholarships

$100 – Optimist Club of Prince Albert, Elementary Band – John Diefenbaker Grade 6 Band

$100 – Optimist Club of Prince Albert, Junior Band – Vickers Grade 7 Band

$100 – Optimist Club of Prince Albert, Senior Band – Vincent Massey Senior Band

$100 – Jim Pattison Broadcast Group, Adjudicator’s Choice, Band Open – Prairie Winds Band

$100 – Jim Pattison Broadcast Group, Adjudicator’s Choice, Band Open – Vickers Grade 6 Band

$100 – Jim Pattison Broadcast Group, Adjudicator’s Choice, Band Open – PACSD Grade 7 Band

$100 – PA Catholic School Division, Beginner Instrumental Award for the highest achieving beginner band –

Presented by VICE CHAIR of the BOARD OF EDUCATION Pat Hordyski – Vickers Grade 5 Band

$100 – PA Catholic School Division, Senior Band Award for the highest achieving senior band –

Presented by Pat Hordyski – PACSD Grade 8 Band

$100 – Butler Family Foundation, Grade 10-12 Band – St. Mary High School Junior Band

$100 – Butler Family Foundation, Grade 10-12 Band – St. Mary High School Senior Band

$100 – Saskatchewan Rivers School Division, Band Open – John Diefenbaker Senior Band

$100 – Saskatchewan Rivers School Division, Band Open – Vickers Grade 8 Band

$100 – Gord Surkan, Beginner Ensemble – PACSD Grade 6A Band

$100 – Gord Surkan, Beginner Ensemble – Vincent Massey Grade 6 Band

$85 – Gord Surkan, Beginner Ensemble – PACSD Grade 5A Band

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald. Sophia Lavoie and Harnoor Saini performed “The Victors” at the Prince Albert Music Festival’s Instrumental and Band Awards at the Calvary United Church on Sunday, March 19.



Instrumental Scholarships

$100 – Order of Eastern Star, Woodwind Solo, 12 & under – Andrew Zentner

$90 – Order of Eastern Star, Woodwind Solo, 14 & under – Maryann Odogwu

$50 – Order of Eastern Star, Woodwind Solo, Open – Mila Eckert

$100 – Prince Albert Superannuated Teachers, Woodwind Solo, 14 & under – presented by Lorraine Brokop – Maryann Odogwu

$100 – Prince Albert Superannuated Teachers, Woodwind Solo, Open – presented by Lorraine Brokop – Mila Eckert

$100 – Butler Family Foundation, Junior Brass Recognition Award – Sophia Lavoie

$100 – Butler Family Foundation, Senior Brass Recognition Award – Kai Twyver

$100 – Butler Family Foundation, Solo Brass, 18 & under – Rylee McKay

$100 – Butler Family Foundation, Solo Percussion, Open – Shawn Manuel

$100 – Saskatchewan Rivers School Division, Jr. Brass/Woodwind Duet – Harnoor Saini & Sophia Lavoie

$100 – Saskatchewan Rivers School Division, Sr. Brass/Woodwind Duet – Leahcim Adona & Kazeha Crowe

$100 – Bohachik Memorial, Mixed Ensemble – Tyler Bird, Brooke Anderson & Mila Eckert

$100 – Bohachik Memorial, Small Ensemble, any instrumentation – Vickers Gr. 4 Music

$85 – Metro & Helen Surkan Memorial, Most promising solo performance, 12 & under – Andrew Zentner

$100 – Metro & Helen Surkan Memorial, Most promising solo performance, 14 & under – Maryann Odogwu

$100 – Metro & Helen Surkan Memorial, Most promising solo performance, 18 & under – Rylee McKay

$100 – Butler Family Foundation, Adjudicator’s Choice, Open – Kai Twyver

$75 – Saskatchewan Orchestral Association, Adjudicator’s Choice, Open – Olivia Scott

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald. Sophie Lavoie performed “Wooden Shoe Dance” at the Prince Albert Music Festival’s Instrumental and Band Awards at the Calvary United Church on Sunday, March 19.