Jake Vaadeland and the Sturgeon River Boys to open for Dean Brody at the Art Hauser Centre

The Fling into Spring concert in Prince Albert will have some local flavour after organizers added Saskatchewan Country Music Award winner Jake Vaadeland and the Sturgeon River Boys to the lineup.

The group will open for Juno award winning country music star Dean Brody at the Art Hauser Centre on May 13.

“We were happy to add Jake as an opening act that night,” Prince Albert Raiders business manager Mike Scissons said. “We’re just thrilled with the talent that’s in Prince Albert, and we’re going to be happy to showcase that a little bit at this concert.”

Vaadeland had a remarkable year in 2022. He received two Saskatchewan Music Awards, including Album of the Year, and Folk/Roots Artist of the Year. He also earned four Saskatchewan Country Music Awards, including Emerging Artist of the Year.

The Raiders confirmed in February that Brody would perform at the Art Hauser Centre, then added Vaadeland to the schedule on March 20.

Scissons said they’re hoping to host one, if not two, concerts at the Art Hauser Centre every year, especially after successfully hosting Brett Kissel in June 2022.

Kissel’s concert was the first time in six years the Art Hauser Centre had hosted a big name musical act. The event drew roughly 1,400 music fans, but Scissons hopes to pack around 2,000 into the building for Fling into Spring.

“(We) understand that we probably could build upon it if we had a little bit more time and a little bit more understanding of how concerts work,” he explained. “That’s why Dean Brody’s name came up. We started our negotiations and we’re happy to have him here.”

Brody has won 18 Canadian Country Music Association Awards to go along with his two Juno wins. He also has 33 top 10 singles, including eight number one hits, and his songs have been streamed more than 400 million times across the globe.

“He’s an accomplished Canadian country music award winner,” Scissons said. “He brings that same sort of energy that we saw from Brett last year, and I think that’s important. We want to have fun that night.

“I’m not saying that other performers don’t bring that, but I’ve had the benefit of seeing Dean live in concert before, and it’s been an amazing show. He hasn’t been here in a very long time, and so we’re thrilled to have him come to Prince Albert and put on what is guaranteed to be an exciting, fun show from beginning to end.”

Fling into Spring is scheduled for Saturday, May 13 at the Art Hauser Centre. Tickets are on sale at www.sasktix.ca, or at the Prince Albert Raiders Box Office.