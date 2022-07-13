Prince Albert man wins $100,000 on Lotto Max ticket

A Prince Albert man is $100,000 richer thanks to a Lotto Max ticket he picked up at Prince Albert Gas Plus.

John Lalonde said he couldn’t believe his eyes when he checked his ticket and found out he won.

“I totally blanked out,” Lalonde said. “I was in awe.”

Lalonde was at the grocery store on June 24 when he remembered to check his ticket for the June 3 draw. He checked his ticket a total of six times to confirm he won $100,000 on the EXTRA he added to his ticket on the day of the draw.

He said he immediately called his partner over. “You’re not going to believe this!” he told her before scanning it again.

“She didn’t believe it, she made me scan it a few more times,” he laughed.

The winner has some plans for his windfall.

“I’m going to pay off some debts, I’m not sure about the rest, probably some for the kids and to invest.”

The Prince Albert resident won by matching the last six digits of the winning EXTRA number for the June 3 LOTTO MAX draw – 1514763.