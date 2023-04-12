A 22-year-old Prince Albert man faces multiple firearms related charges after being arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Members of the Prince Albert Police Service’s Crime Reduction Team arrested Richard Budd on Wednesday in the area around Ninth Avenue and 15th Street West.

Officers arrested Budd following a short foot pursuit. They later found a loaded, sawed-off shotgun nearby.

Budd was wanted for a breach of court-ordered release conditions. He has also been charged with resisting a peace officer.