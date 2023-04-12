Local First Nation launches new app to improve communication with members

A First Nation west of Prince Albert has launched a new app designed to streamline updates and improve communication between members living across Canada.

Mistawasis Nehiyawak announced the launch of the new app on Tuesday. Chief Darryl Wilson said it would allow them to communicate more effectively, and connect with members in a convenient and accessible way.

“We are committed to getting our members informed, involved, and empowered,” Watson said. “This app is one of the many tools we are using to build a stronger, more connected community that is prepared to tackle the challenges of today and tomorrow.”

The official Mistawasis Nehiyawak app runs on Communikit, a platform already used by more than 80 Indigenous communities. It can be downloaded on the Apple App Store, and the Google Play Store.

The app is free to download and use. Watson said they’re encouraging members to share it with their friends and families.

“In the past, we have had success using apps with our youth,” Watson said. “We hope this gets them excited to engage at our events and teaching within the nation. The app will help us build relationships and celebrate our culture and traditions.”

In 2018, Mistawasis created an app to revitalize Indigenous languages in Chief Mistawasis School. Local language teacher Denise Desjardins was later recognized with the Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) for her efforts to incorporate language learning tools into the learning apps.

Mistawasis Nehiyawak is located roughly 68 km west of Prince Albert. The total registered population sits at nearly 3,000 people, with roughly one-third living on reserve.