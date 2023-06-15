Being the Worst

by Lyle Riley of La Ronge

For business, the goal had been to be the Best

One upmanship was the key to success

A rental car company proudly claimed to be second best

But with the hope of one being Number One

By listening to their loyal customers and giving quality service

The main problem with trying to be Ultra Perfect was the cost

Like the ‘no questions asked’ returns policy

Or ‘our coffee, if not sold, is dumped every half hour’

Good products always had beaten not so good merchandise

But was it possible that WORST could have competed with BEST

The Hans Brinker Hotel was founded on this concept

Their slogan has been:

“It can’t get any worse. But we will do our best.”

“If you want a fancy room, go to the ‘ Ruby Emma’ and pay a ruby.”

“No bath towel, use the window curtain, for no cost drying.”

“We have bed bugs, no worry, this will build your immunity.”

“Want a room with a view, look through the mirror.”

“We scour the city looking for dog poop, this where we plant our small banners:

“More of this at the Hans Brinker Hotel!”

To survive in this very competitive World, one needs a flexible mind

Why spend tons of money in advertising stating you’re the BEST

When customers will find small flaw and with some flammable gossip

Your establishment gets pushed farther down the ladder of ‘greatness’?

Good starting point: “To hell with competition!”

We will start with: “We are the worst hotel and proud of it.”

Any complaints: “There are a lot of shiny castles down the street, good day.”

These entrepreneurs will jump at all of your demands and take you for a ride.

We lay our cards on the table for our weary clientele.

This is what we offer, “Deal or no deal”?