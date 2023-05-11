Prince Albert branch of Royal Canadian Legion provides boost to local cadets and air ambulance service

Prince Albert’s four cadet corps and STARS Air Ambulance were the recipients of $1,000 donations from the Royal Canadian Legion’s Prince Albert branch on Wednesday.

Legion branch president Rick Hodgson said they’ve always received strong support from Prince Albert residents, and that’s what allowed them to make these donations.

“The legion is proud to support outfits like (STARS and cadets),” Hodgson said. “People come and support us, and we want to give the money back to the community and important departments.”

Cpt. Russell Barton (left) of Army Cadet squadron 390 RCACC accepts a $1,000 donation from Sergeant of Arms and past Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 2 president Gary Renaud (right). — Jason Kerr/Daily Herald

The STARS $1,000 donation will go towards helicopter medical supplies and equipment. STARS Senior Donor Relations and Development Officer Tammy Beauregard was on hand to accept the cheque.

Beauregard said they’re grateful for every donation they get.

“It’s so great to come into communities and have the legion and other service clubs donate to STARS,” she said. “It makes us realize that everyone is together. We are all one working for the good of being there for the next patient in need.”

Between May 2022 and April 2023, STARS Air Ambulance crews made 52 flights to Prince Albert. That’s down from the 81 missions STARS crews flew to Prince Albert from May 2021 to April 2022, but in line with the yearly average, which ranges from 50-70 flights to PA per year.

Lt. (N) Michelle Stewart (left) of Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps 118 Rawalpindi accepts a $1,000 donation from Sergeant of Arms and past Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 2 president Gary Renaud (right). — Jason Kerr/Daily Herald

Hodgson said the Legion heard from plenty of residents with friends or family members who used STARS, and that inspired them to make a donation.

“We figured STARS was a very important department to give it to because of what they do for everybody,” he said.

“It’s important to give money back to (organizations) like that in the community.”

Representatives from Prince Albert’s Army, Navy, Sea, and Air Cadet corps were also on hand to accept $1,000 cheques each. The money comes from the Legion’s poppy fund, and helps cover extra expenses that allow cadets to tour military bases or host guest speakers. It also covers entry costs for optional extracurricular activities.

Lt. (NL) Tyler Wozniak (left) of Navy League Cadet Corps W.K. Reed accepts a $1,000 donation from Sergeant of Arms and past Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 2 president Gary Renaud (right). — Jason Kerr/Daily Herald

“It helps get the kids off the streets and get them involved (with cadets),” Hodgson said. “They’ve got something to do, and it’s important for the community to have cadets too.”

Cpt. Russell Barton was on hand to represent Army Cadet Squadron 390 RCACC at Wednesday’s presentation. He said the Legion has always given the cadet corps plenty of support.

“They’re always helping us out,” Barton said. “They come out to our events. They’ve been very supportive, and this financial support that they’re providing to the cadet corps just ensures that we can put even more fun into the program.”

Lt. Clayton Letendre (left) of Air Cadet Squadron 38 Prince Albert accepts a $1,000 donation from Sergeant of Arms and past Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 2 president Gary Renaud (right). — Jason Kerr/Daily Herald

Cadet corps provide opportunities for Canadian youth from age 12 to age 19. Barton said cadet activities help Prince Albert youth build friendships and develop their leadership skills

“These (events) provide opportunities for them to be better citizens, to be leaders in their communities, and, whether they stay for a month or they stay for a full seven years of cadets, enable them to have a positive learning experience,” he said.