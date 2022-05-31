Preliminary hearing begins for former Prince Albert RCMP officer accused of shooting 26-year-old

Friends and family members of both Bernie Herman and Braden Herman sat through a full day of testimony on Monday as the preliminary hearing into Braden’s death began at Prince Albert Provincial Court.

Bernie Herman, a longtime RCMP officer who was stationed in Prince Albert at the time of Braden’s death, was charged with first degree murder in connection with the case. Details of Monday’s preliminary hearing are protected by a publication ban.

Bernie and Braden were not related, but police say they did know each other.

Braden’s brother, Brett Herman, was one of several family members in attendance on Monday. He said it was difficult day of testimony to sit through.

“You find out a lot of details,” Brett said during a short interview on the steps of the provincial court building. “It’s just replaying it all over again. It’s not easy for sure.”

The preliminary hearing was originally set for December, but the court postponed it after Bernie Herman’s lawyer was appointed to the provincial court.

Braden Herman was 26-years-old when police discovered his body in an remote area of Little Red River Park on May 11, 2021. Police say he appeared to have been shot.

Brett remembered his brother as someone who loved the outdoors and was trying to get his life on track.

“He was a good guy,” Brett said. “He loved hockey and he was kind of trying to get back on his feet, trying to find some work. He actually worked with me for a little bit.”

Bernie Herman, a 30-year-RCMP veteran, was not on duty at the time of the incident. He resigned from the RCMP on June 1, 2021, and was granted bail on June 30.

Preliminary hearings are held to determine if a matter will head to trail. Bernie Herman has pled not guilty.