Predators capture two of three on weekend road trip

The Prince Albert Predators played three games in just over 24 hours but came away with a pair of victories over the weekend to increase their record to 3-1 in the Prairie Gold Lacrosse League.

Predators head coach Lucas Wells says he was pleased with the Preds play.

“I think it was a very successful weekend. We kind of accomplished what we what we wanted to apart from losing on Sunday. We were just exhausted, playing three games in any sport in 24 hours is enough to gas anybody out.”

Prince Albert began the weekend with a 13-4 victory over the Moose Jaw Mustangs on Saturday afternoon in Moose Jaw. The Predators would score four in this first period and wouldn’t look back. Brayden Rieger led all scorers for Prince Albert with five goals and two assists.

The Predators would then hop on the bus and travel to Swift Current to take on the Wolverines at 7:30 p.m.

The Predators would run into some penalty trouble with 86 penalty minutes in Saturday night’s contest but came away with an 8-5 victory. Hayden Ulriksen would score four times for Prince Albert in the victory.

The Predators would drop their first game of the season on Sunday afternoon to the Wolverines by the final score of 10-6. Matthew Cudmore led all scorers for Prince Albert with two goals and one assists in the contest.

Prince Albert now has their sights set on their home opener on May 13 when they will host the Moose Jaw Mustangs for a pair of games.

Wells says he is excited for Prince Albert to play in front of the hometown fans.

“I’m looking forward to the crowd. Everywhere we go, we hear they have the best fans, but I think we have the best fans in the league, and I don’t even think it’s close. I know for a fact that last year it rocking in there and I expect nothing less this year. We have a lot of new guys that don’t know what it’s like to play at home.

I’m excited for them and I’m excited for our older guys just to get back home playing. We finish all our road games essentially now other than Saskatoon, it’s basically a six game homestand and we need all the support we can get. I’m looking forward to having the crowd behind us and them being a backbone.”

The Predators and Mustangs play at 1 and 6 p.m. on Saturday.

sports@paherald.sk.ca