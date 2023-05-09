Outlaws routed by Swat to begin PGLL Senior Season

It wasn’t the start to the 2023 Senior Prairie Gold Lacrosse League the Prince Albert Outlaws wanted as they dropped their home opener to the Saskatoon Sr. Swat 15-3 at the Kinsmen Arena on Friday evening.

Outlaws head coach Lawrence Holizki was not pleased with the way Prince Albert played in their first game of the season.

“We were completely undisciplined, and guys weren’t sharing the ball. They weren’t moving and the defence was just lackluster. They were undisciplined. Guys were taking stupid penalties, running their mouths.”

Saskatoon would start off strong with five goals in the first period, all coming from different goal scorers.

It would take until the 13:36 mark of the second period for the Outlaws to break the seal on the scoreboard as Brendin Currie would strike. Brody Holizki and Ryan Potie assisted on the play.

The second Outlaw goal would come just over a minute later as Ethan Kennedy would find the back of the net. Ryan Potie had the lone assist on the play.

Saskatoon would score eight times in the second period.

In the third period, Kennedy would score again for Prince Albert with an unassisted tally at the 13:39 mark.

“It’s just the way it goes,” Holizki said. “First game, hopefully things get a little better than this going forward.”

The Outlaws return to action on Thursday night when they travel to Saskatoon to take on the Sr. Swat.

