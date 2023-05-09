PA Sports Hall of Fame welcomes 31st Induction Class

It was an evening of celebration at the Ches Leach Lounge as the Prince Albert Sports Hall of Fame welcomed eight inductees into the 31st induction class at a banquet on Saturday night.

Entering the PA Sports Hall of Fame this year are Erica Gavel (athlete), Jessica Vance (athlete), Rod Dallman (athlete and builder), Rick Schultz (athlete and builder), Pete Friesen (builder), Jim Nicholson (builder), Bill Yeaman (builder) and the 1973 East End/1975 Old Dutch Twins (team).

Ellen Grewcock, the president of the Prince Albert Sports Hall of Fame says she is proud that this year’s induction class made an impact in many levels of sports.

“On behalf of the Hall of Fame. I would like to congratulate all our inductees on being honored here tonight for their accomplishments in the sporting world. Once again, we have a very diverse group covering many areas of sport. The teams and individuals being inducted here in this evening have been fortunate to be a part of sport at an elite level demonstrated not only by their successes, but by their commitment to making sport part of their lives and showcasing our community talent.”

The evening consisted of a banquet dinner, a video presentation honoring each individual inductee and speeches from Jessica Vance and Erica Gavel on behalf of the inductees.

“The one common theme from the inductees that I spoke to was that we are thankful for not only the city of Prince Albert, but also the people within the community.” Jessica Vance said in her speech. “So again, I just want to close by saying thank you to everyone in the city of Prince Albert who has supported any of the inductees throughout their journey to get here today.”

All of the inductees of the 2023 PA Sports Hall of Fame were nominated by other individuals in the Prince Albert community. Grewcock encourages the public to submit a nomination for the next class of PA Sports Hall of Fame

“I’d also like to thank the nominators; you know who you are. They’ve taken the time to submit a nomination so our community can honor these teams of individuals. We know there are others out there and we encourage the public to take time to fill out a nomination. If you can’t through the online thing, you can do it the old-fashioned way and hand in a piece of paper.”

Nominations for the Prince Albert Sports Hall of Fame close on Nov. 30

sports@paherald.sk.ca