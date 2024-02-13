Police seeking public help in locating 14-year-old

Prince Albert Police is seeking help from the public to located a missing 14-year-old.

Gillis Ross was last seen leaving a residence along the 1900 block of 14th Street West. He is described as being six feet tall, 120 pounds, with medium length dark hair and brown hairs.

Ross is believed to be in the Saskatoon area, with ties to Prince Albert.

If you have seen Gillis or have any information about his whereabouts, contact the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222.

editorial@paherald.sk.ca