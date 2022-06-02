Police searching for Cumberland House man wanted for second degree murder

A warrant has been issued for a man charged with the suspicious death of a 24-year-old woman from Cumberland House, SK.

On May 29, Cumberland House RCMP received a report of an injured woman, who was later pronounced deceased.

As a result of investigation by Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crime Unit, Alvin Thomas, 39, of Cumberland House has been charged with second degree murder in relation to the death of Marisha Hoksbergen.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest and officers are actively trying to locate him.

Thomas is described as approximately 5’11” tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo that says ‘Pritch’ in cursive writing on the back of one hand and letter, including the initials ‘AT’ and ‘DM’, below his thumb on the other hand.

Thomas has connections to Cumberland House, Prince Albert and Nipawin but police say his current whereabouts are unknown.

He is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

If located, contact your local police service immediately or call 911 in an emergency. Information on his whereabouts should be reported to Cumberland House RCMP at 306-888-5550 or submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.