The Prince Albert & District Chamber of Commerce has recently welcomed three new directors to its’ board, with the positions becoming effective at the Chamber AGM on September 15.

Dale Richardson, Kamal Singh, and Brooke Wozniak were elected out of six contenders through electronic votes by Chamber membership.

Brooke Wozniak has been a business owner in Prince Albert for nearly ten years. After receiving her real estate license in 2020, she partnered with Deb Honch to create Heart and Home Property Specialists.

Dale Richardson is the Manager of Public Affairs for Paper Excellence Canada and currently supports the operations of Meadow Lake’s Paper Excellence Group. He also worked to restart the dormant Prince Albert pulp mill.

Kamal Singh invested in owning and operating 13 restaurants in Saskatchewan, four of which are located in Prince Albert.

“The new board is truly a diverse and a great representation of our business community and membership. It encompasses and represents the many sectors and members of our business community,” said CEO of the Chamber Patty Hughes.

“I look forward to working with the new and existing board members to move the community’s business interests forward.”

Current Board Chair Bill Powalinsky provided a statement congratulating the newly elected directors and thanking the members that are leaving for their commitment to the organization. He will be moving to the Past Chair position on the Chamber Board.

“As Outgoing Chair of the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, I want to thank the members of the board and especially the outgoing members for their service. It was a year of change and growth for the Chamber as we moved from the virtual world to in-person meetings and events,” Powalinsky said. “I know the board members carrying on will continue to provide their guidance and expertise and bring forward the voice of the membership.

“It is exciting to see the number of people indicating their interest in bringing their experience and talents to the board as new members. The Chamber is strengthened by its diversity and inclusion as it seeks to reflect our business community. Members continue to appreciate and benefit from the ABC’s of the Chamber – Advocacy, Benefits to members, and Connection.”

Powalinsky took the time to reflect on all the Chamber has accomplished over his last year as Board Chair, including hiring a new CEO, hosting a luncheon with the Premier and Minister of Finance, and holding a successful Samuel Mcleod Awards Banquet.