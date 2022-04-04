Police requesting assistance in locating escaped inmate

RCMP is requesting the public’s help in locating an inmate that has escaped from Besnard Lake Correctional Camp.

On April 2nd around 8 a.m., Pinehouse RCMP received a report of an escaped inmate that has not yet been located.

32 year old Ernest Albert Gladue is described as being 6’2” tall, 189 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He may have dyed blonde hair. A last known clothing description is not available.

He may be in the community of Saskatoon, but this is not confirmed.

If you see Ernest Albert Gladue, or have information on his whereabouts, please contact Pinehouse RCMP at 306-884-2400, your local police service, 911 in an emergency or report anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.