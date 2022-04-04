RCMP make two arrests following drug trafficking investigation

A search warrant by Greenwater RCMP led to two arrests for drug trafficking charges.

On March 30th, Greenwater RCMP, Saskatchewan RCMP’s Crime Reduction Team (CRT), and Warrant Enforcement Suppression Team (WEST) executed a search warrant at a residence in Archerwill, Sask.

The search warrant was obtained after an initial investigation determined evidence of drug trafficking at the residence.

Officers located and seized 15 grams of methamphetamine, 20 tabs of LSD, assorted pills and syringes of suspected illicit drugs, a sum of cash, and weapons.

Holly Schweitzer, 38, of Archerwill, SK was arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking (Methamphetamine and Cannabis), one count failure to comply with undertaking, and 5 counts of various weapons charges.

Schweitzer has been remanded into custody until her next appearance in Rose Valley Provincial Court on April 6th.

Rudi Betthel, 54, of Bjorkdale, SK was arrested and charged with one count possession of methamphetamine, four counts failure to comply with release order conditions, and one count possession of the proceeds of a crime.

Betthel was also arrested on an outstanding warrant from the Tisdale RCMP..

He has been remanded until his next court appearance in Saskatoon Provincial Court on April 6th.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

“Saskatchewan RCMP is committed to keeping illegal drugs and weapons out of our communities. This investigation is an example of excellent collaboration between the local RCMP detachment and our specialized Saskatchewan RCMP teams,” says Insp. Glenn Church, officer in charge of the Saskatchewan RCMP’s new Saskatchewan Enforcement Response Team (SERT).“It demonstrates to those thinking they can introduce these dangerous goods into our communities that we won’t tolerate it.”

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety’s Safer Neighbourhoods and Communities Investigation Unit assisted with this investigation.