Large hockey collection stolen from residence on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation

A large collection of hockey memorabilia was stolen from a residence on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.

Ahtahkakoop RCMP received a report of theft of a large collection of hockey memorabilia on April 3rd. The items were stolen sometime between November 2021 and March 2022 from a rural yard where they were being temporarily stored.

Items reported stolen include 19 autographed Wayne Gretzky jerseys, autographed Wayne Gretzky pictures and a large painting, autographed sticks, pucks, and figurines, an estimated 10,000 cards including 2,200 of Wayne Gretzky including a framed Gretzky Rookie Card PSA 8, Mattel dolls still in boxes from 1979, autographed Team Canada photos, and other items.

If you purchased Wayne Gretzky memorabilia online via “buy and sell” sites as early as November 2021 and you believe the transaction to be suspicious, please report it to police.

Pawn and second hand stores should also be aware of this theft.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this theft is asked to please contact Ahtahkakoop RCMP at 306-468-2969 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.