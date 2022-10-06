Police request public’s assistance in identifying suspect of break and enter

Police are investigating a break and enter to a downtown business early Sunday morning and are asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect caught on video surveillance.

Around 5:40 a.m. on September 25th, a window at the front of the business located in the 1100 Block of Central Avenue was smashed.

Surveillance photos show a male suspect wearing a black winter jacket, baggy black pants, black and red shoes and a ball cap, enter the business and flee with a variety of items. He was also wearing a light-coloured face mask and gloves.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at https://www.p3tips.com/248.