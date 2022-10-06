Saskatchewan celebrates agriculture

Ministry of Agriculture

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed October as Agriculture Month.

During Agriculture Month, we take time to celebrate the agriculture industry and encourage consumers to learn more about the world-class, environmentally sustainable products produced right here in our own province. Throughout the month, we encourage the public to share their connection to food through the theme, “#MealsFromtheFarm.”

“Saskatchewan’s agriculture industry cannot thrive without the dedicated individuals that make up the value-chain,” Agriculture Minister David Marit said. “They have a passion for producing the healthy, affordable food that we share with our families everyday. I encourage everyone to show support by celebrating this innovative, resilient and sustainable industry.”

This year, Agriculture Month will also focus on farmers giving back to the communities they belong to, as well as highlight the great food they grow in the province. Throughout the month of October, Farm & Food Care Saskatchewan, in collaboration with industry partners, will share food stories, hold an online photo contest and use social media to encourage the public to learn about modern agriculture and to get involved by supporting meals in their local communities. There are many ways to celebrate Agriculture Month – participate in a community harvest supper, share a meal with your family in the field, or support your local foodbank.

“We are very fortunate to produce such an abundance of food in this province,” Farm & Food Care Saskatchewan Executive Director Clinton Monchuk said. “For Agriculture Month, we will be using the hashtag #MealsFromtheFarm to promote sharing the great food we grow here with everyone.”

For a full list of Agriculture Month events, or to learn how you can take part, visit farmfoodcaresk.org. Follow Farm & Food Care Saskatchewan on Twitter @FarmFoodCareSK, or on Facebook at Farm & Food Care Saskatchewan and share your stories on social media using #CelebrateAg and #MealsFromtheFarm.

Animal Health Week proclaimed in Saskatchewan

Submitted photo. Oct. 2-8 is Animal Health Week in Saskatchewan.

On Oct. 3, Agriculture Minister David Marit proclaimed October 2-8, 2022, as Animal Health Week in Saskatchewan in recognition of the high level of care ranchers provide to their livestock, the veterinarian-client relationships that inform animal care decisions and the links between human and animal health and the environment.

“Saskatchewan producers are rightfully proud of the care they provide to their livestock, and Animal Health Week is a chance for us to learn more about it – both from them and from the veterinarians who do so much to support them,” Marit said.



Animal Health Week has been an annual event for more than 30 years, proclaimed nationally by the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association (CVMA) and supported by the Saskatchewan Veterinary Medical Association (SVMA).



“The physical and mental well-being of the human population is intricately connected to the well-being of our animals and environment,” SVMA Vice President Sarah Allin said. “Veterinarians are passionate about our central role and responsibilities supporting livestock producers, pet owners, government and environmental agencies. Together we are working toward the goal of One Health and sustainability.”



This year’s national theme is “Habitat Protection and Pandemic Prevention” which showcases the responsibilities of Canada’s veterinary professionals within the national One Health community, which safeguards the health and safety of animals and, consequently, people and the environment. Industry organizations and veterinarians will also be using the week to discuss and raise awareness about animal health topics such as vaccinations and biosecurity.



More information about animal health and welfare in Saskatchewan can be found at saskatchewan.ca/livestock.