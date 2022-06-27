Police request assistance locating missing youth from Prince Albert area

Prince Albert RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old male missing since Saturday afternoon.

Zander Napope was last seen after 2 p.m. on June 25 at the Little Red River Park.

Napope is described as being approximately 5 feet tall, with an average build. He has brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair.

The youth was last seen wearing a red and black sweater and possibly a black baseball hat.

Police say Napope is known to have connections in Saskatoon and Warman.

Anyone who sees Zander Napope is asked to contact the Prince Albert RCMP at 306-765-5500. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.