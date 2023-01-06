Police request assistance in locating missing teen

The Prince Albert Police Service is asking for the public’s help to locate missing 15-year-old Kara Dorion.

She was last seen at a residence in the 700 Block of 28th Street East the afternoon of Jan. 2. Several locations have been investigated, but police have been unable to locate Dorion.

The youth was last seen wearing a gray bunnyhug and gray sweatpants. She is described as being 5’6” tall and approximately 210 pounds, with shoulder-length, dark brown hair and brown eyes.

She may be in either Prince Albert or Saskatoon.

Anyone with information about Kara Dorion and her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222.