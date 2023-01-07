Province advises vaccination in face of rising respiratory illness

On Friday, the province warned that respiratory illnesses continue to transmit in all regions of Saskatchewan, placing pressure on provincial acute and primary health care systems as people seek treatment for their symptoms.

In response, the Ministry of Health advised residents to make sure they are vaccinated to help reduce stress on the healthcare system.

“Being up-to-date on your vaccinations matters,” reads a ministry press release. “Having a COVID-19 booster in the last six months reduces the risk of a COVID-19 death eight times compared to unvaccinated individuals, and more than four times compared to those without a recent booster dose.

Both influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations are available. The ministry says both vaccines are safe and can prevent serious respiratory illnesses.

All residents six months and older are eligible to receive an influenza vaccine. Children aged six months to four years can only be immunized at a public health office or by a physician or nurse practitioner. Only select physician offices offer influenza vaccines.

Residents five years of age and older can receive their flu vaccine at participating pharmacies, SHA public health clinics and some physician and nurse practitioner officers.

Contact your pharmacy or your doctor’s office to see if they are providing flu vaccinations. SHA vaccination appointment booking options can be found at 4flu.ca.

All residents six months and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Those five years and older should receive one bivalent booster four months after completing their primary series or since their last COVID-19 vaccine booster dose (regardless of how many doses you have previously received).

However, if you are 12 years of age or older and received an original COVID-19 vaccine for your fall booster instead of a bivalent vaccine, you are not eligible to receive a bivalent dose at this time. Epidemiological evidence, data on waning immunity, emerging variants and new vaccines will determine future booster dose recommendations.

Children six months to four years of age are not eligible to receive a booster dose at this time, but should complete their primary series.

You can book your vaccination through the SHA online or visit a walk-in clinic.