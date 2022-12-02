La Ronge man wanted for manslaughter arrested by Saskatchewan RCMP WEST

As a result of coordinated efforts between the Saskatchewan RCMP Warrant Enforcement Team (WEST) and La Ronge RCMP, 24-year-old Austin Bird, who was charged and on statutory release for manslaughter, was arrested on Tuesday.

Bird was involved in a homicide in La Ronge in April of 2017. He also had a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large issued by the Corrections Service of Canada in Nov.

On Nov. 29, Sask. RCMP WEST working in conjunction with the La Ronge RCMP Detachment and the Saskatoon RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS), were able to determine that Bird may be in the La Ronge area.

Saskatchewan RCMP WEST deployed immediately to La Ronge and began an active search for Bird. They conducted proactive patrols, attended areas Bird was known to frequent, and gathered information through neighbourhood inquiries and interviews. The focused and coordinated efforts were aimed to locate Bird and bring him safely into custody, according to a media release from the Sask. RCMP.

At approximately 9:15 p.m., La Ronge RCMP received a report that Bird was at a residence in the community. Officers immediately attended the residence and located and arrested Bird without incident.

Bird was then transported to the La Ronge RCMP detachment and where he will remain in custody.