Police make two arrests following Thursday robbery

The Prince Albert Police Service arrested two youth following a response to a robbery report.

PAPS received a report of a robbery on Marquis Road West in the early hours of Thursday morning and police were dispatched.

The victim was assaulted by two individuals dressed in all-black attires. The suspects assaulted the victim with a metal ball attached to a rope, threatened the victim and stole their belongings. The victim was transported to hospital for further evaluation.

Upon arrival, officers observed two males behind a business in the 3300 block of 2nd Avenue West that matched the description provided by the victim. A brief pursuit ensued and both suspects were apprehended. The weapon used in the robbery was seized and the stolen property was returned to the victim.

A 16-year-old male was charged with Robbery and Disguise with Intent. An 18-year-old male was charged with Robbery. Both made their first appearance in court on Thursday.