Police looking for 5th person charged in death of Prince Albert man

Prince Albert police are searching for a fifth person charged in the death Byron Bear.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Jackson Dwight Henry, 26, who has been charged with second-degree murder.

He’s described as 5’7” tall, with brown hair, brown eyes, and tattoos behind his left ear and on his right forearm.

Police say Bear’s death is connected to reports of gunshots on 9th Street East in December 2021. When police arrived, they found evidence of a “serious assault,” but no victim.

Bear’s remains were found near Hague about two months later.

The four others charged in the case are Raine Farrow, Kyle Burns, Riley Primeau and Daniel Oliver.

Police said they do not expect further arrests.