Police lay charges after officer and police car hit with large rock

A 28-year-old man faces multiple charges after allegedly hitting a police officer with a rock during an altercation on Friday.

Patrol officers spotted a man throwing a rock at a house in the 1900 block of Sixth Avenue East at around 6:30 p.m. on Apr. 22. The man fled on foot, but was located along 21st Street East.

Police say he proceeded to throw a rock, damaging the front passenger window on the police vehicle. The man then through another large rock at an officer, hitting him in the head.

The officer received treatment for a minor injury.

Police have charged Jerry Ballantyne with assaulting a police officer, damaging a police vehicle, and breaching court orders in connection with the incident. None of the charges have been proven in court.

The incident was one of several police dealt with over the weekend.

The list includes the arrest of a 32-year-old woman charged with assaulting an employee at a business on the 2900 Block of Second Avenue West Friday evening.

The incident occurred just after 7:30 p.m., when the staff members asked the woman and her friend to leave.

Police are also looking into the shooting of a 30-year-old man on Saturday, who was found with a shotgun wound to his leg at around 5:30 a.m. The man was transported to Victoria Hospital for care. The incident occurred in the 700 block of 18th Street West.