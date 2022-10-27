Police investigate after vehicle collision results in death of pedestrian

The circumstances behind a fatal collision that resulted in the death of a pedestrian early Thursday morning are currently being investigated by the Prince Albert Police Service.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., police were dispatched to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian near the intersection of 28th Street and 6th Avenue East.

The pedestrian, a 67-year-old man, was declared deceased at the scene.

According to a media release from PAPS, officers with the Prince Albert Forensic Identification Section and an RCMP Traffic Reconstructionist were called out to assist with the investigation.

Residents in the 400 and 500 Blocks of 28th Street East are asked to check their surveillance video systems and contact police with information at 306-953-4222.