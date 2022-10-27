Surveillance and tracking used to gather evidence of Melfort drug trafficking operation says RCMP

A five-month long investigation into a Melfort drug trafficking operation has led to the arrest of three people after RCMP officers locate more than 190 grams of meth and cocaine during search of properties.

In May of 2022, Saskatchewan RCMP’s Prince Albert Crime Reduction Team (CRT) began investigating an illicit drug trafficking operation in Melfort and surrounding area.

According to an RCMP media release, CRT officers used specialized advanced tactics, including surveillance and judicially authorized tracking, to gather evidence. A warrant was then obtained to enter and search a number of properties in the Melfort and Kinistino areas.

On Oct. 20, officers searched three residences, a storage unit and three vehicles, where they located and seized 178 grams of cocaine, 15 grams of methamphetamine, a sum of cash and three non-restricted firearms. Investigation determined the weapons were possessed without a license.

Officers have charged three individuals that were arrested during the execution of these search warrants.

David Barks, 39, from Melfort is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine and methamphetamine), and one count each of possession of the proceeds of a crime and possession of a firearm without a license.

Grant Day, 44, from Melfort, and Tanis Michel, 24, from Kinistino, are each charged with one count, possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine).

All three accused are scheduled to appear in Melfort Provincial Court on Dec. 12.

“Our CRT officers worked very meticulously over several months on this in-depth investigation, which ultimately resulted in three individuals being charged and a significant amount of cocaine and methamphetamine removed from the streets,” says Supt. Glenn Church, officer in charge of Saskatchewan RCMP’s Saskatchewan Enforcement Response Team. “Their investigation determined these illicit drugs were being trafficked to multiple communities, including Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Melfort, Star City, Tisdale, Kinistino and Pleasantdale. All of these communities are safer because of this drug seizure and the dismantlement of this trafficking operation.”