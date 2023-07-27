Police execute search warrant as part of investigation into Ponch Tyson Thomas Bird homicide

The Prince Albert Police Service executed a search warrant in the 1000 block of 8th Street East on Thursday afternoon.

Police say the search warrant was part of an investigation into the July 22 death of 42-year-old Ponch Tyson Thomas Bird who died of injuries sustain in an encampment on the 300 Block of 18th Street East. Bird’s death is the second homicide to occur in Prince Albert in 2023.. Three individuals were located inside the residence: an 18-year-old male was arrested on an outstanding warrant for being unlawfully at large. An adult male and an adult female were also detained but released without charges.

No arrests have been made in relation to the homicide.

Members of the Criminal Investigation Division, Special Weapons and Tactics Team, Crime Reduction Team, Canine, Combined Traffic Services of Saskatchewan, Proactive Policing Service and Forensice Identification Section all participated in the execution of the warrant.

editorial@paherald.sk.ca