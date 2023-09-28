Police arrest 29-year-old man following investigation into armed robberies

A 29-year-old man faces multiple charges following a Prince Albert Police Service investigation into a number of armed robberies that occurred over the past several weeks.

Nap McCallum was arrested and charged in relation to two of those robberies. He made his first court appearance on Wednesday and was remanded into custody.

McCallum also had outstanding warrants for resisting arrest, failing to comply with a release order, and carrying a concealed weapon.

The charges stem from armed robberies that occurred on Sept. 14 and 18. McCallum is one of two suspects accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint on the 1200 block of Branion Drive, then leaving the scene. The victim sustained minor injuries, but did not require medical attention.

He is also alleged to have attempted an armed robbery while on the 3500 block of Second Avenue West.

Brittany McKay, 29, has also been charged in connection with the case. She made her first court appearance on Sept. 15.

None of the charges have been proven in court.