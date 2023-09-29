Bon appétit

YWCA Support Settlement Worker Fouz Bozan (standing) serves a plate of chicken shawarma to a guest at the Taste of Home Culture Café on Thursday. Guests, newcomers, and supporters gathered at the YWCA’s Wesley location to celebrate culture and diversity with live music, dancing, art, fashion, and of course, food. The event was part of the Culture Days festivities in Prince Albert. Activities continue on Saturday with an Art Exhibit at the Rock Trout Café, Story Stones at the Prince Albert Arts Centre, free admission to the Historical Museum, and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.