Police appeal to public for information on whereabouts of missing teen

The Prince Albert Police Service is asking for the public’s help to locate a 15-year-old who has been missing for over two weeks.

Chalene Day-Mcleod was last seen by her family at a residence in the 200 Block of 12th St. E. around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 19. She was reported missing to police on Jan. 27.

Day-Mcleod is described as being 5’4” tall and 120 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Chalene Day-Mcleod is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222.